Opposition meeting is aimed at saving dynasties: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Opposition parties were meeting in Patna not to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government but to save their own political dynasties. He also took a swipe at his former ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who had in the past criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for joining hands with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. "They have said the meeting is for `Modi Hatao' (remove Modi), but they are working to protect their dynasties. Uddhav Thackeray used to criticize us for joining hands with (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. Now he is sitting next to Mehbooba Mufti and talking about forming an alliance," he said. The Opposition has realised that the country will stand by Modi for the work done by him, Fadnavis said, adding that the Opposition made a futile attempt in 2019 (to come together against the BJP) and the people will give a bigger mandate to the BJP in 2024. "All dynastic parties have come together and working to save their families. For them, running the government is business, but for Modi it is service," Fadnavis said.

To a question about the Enforcement Directorate conducting raids at the properties of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and an IAS officer in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "There will be no attempt to target any officer. But if a scam has taken place, then some officers will be called for seeking information and investigation. A scam has taken place." Raids were conducted on Wednesday at the residences of Suraj Chavan, a leader of the youth wing of Sena (UBT), some officials of the Mumbai civic body and others including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal in connection with an alleged scam in the setting up of `jumbo' hospitals in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic.

