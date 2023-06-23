"They are shaking hands but there is no unity": Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on opposition meeting

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Friday, chaired a core-committee meeting of the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party in which he targeted opposition leaders over their mega meeting in Patna, Bihar. "The picture of 2024 is pretty clear. Narendra Modi will become the country's Prime Minister for the third time. This is disturbing their minds. They think that they are a worthy candidate for the post of Prime Minister. They think how Narendra Modi Ji has reached here from a village in Gujarat. In 2014, the public gave an absolute majority to Modi Ji. In 2019, it gave a higher majority than in 2014. Modi Ji increased India's respect in the country and abroad. Seeing these situations, they are worried about how to stop Modi from retaining power in 2024. The agenda is to stop Modi Ji. There is no unity after all, said Union Minister Meghwal.

Adding further, Meghwal said, "The Aam Aadmi Party was asking the Congress to clear its stand on the centre's ordinance. But the Congress was not making its stand clear. Earlier, KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao) had gone to Patna and held a press conference. But Nitish Kumar was leaving the conference. Even today, many leaders did not show up. They are shaking hands for sure but there will be no unity". Talking about the Khajuwala incident, the Union Minister said, "In Rajasthan, the oppression of the Dalits is increasing. They are ready to teach Congress a lesson in the upcoming state assembly polls. It got bifurcated into two groups after coming to power. Whenever there are two centre points of power, it leads to bad governance. The police are involved in the Khajuwala incident. The public is asking for action".

"The Chief Minister says that he is sensible but no statement from his side has come yet. The girl was gang-raped after which she died in the hospital. Police constables were involved. Some people are saying that the entire police station was involved. Today, members of the women's commission have gone there. In the coming days, if needed, the members of the Supreme Court Commission and I will go there", added the Union Minister. Significantly, in Rajasthan's Khajuwala, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and thrown outside the 'Dhanmandi'. She was sent to a hospital where she was declared dead. An investigation is on into the matter. (ANI)

