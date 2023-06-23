Left Menu

Sierra Leone opposition leader decries lack of access ahead of Saturday's vote

Sierra Leone's main opposition candidate said on Friday the lack of election campaign access to some strongholds of the ruling party and unsupervised distribution of ballots could open the door to rigging.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:39 IST
Sierra Leone opposition leader decries lack of access ahead of Saturday's vote

Sierra Leone's main opposition candidate said on Friday the lack of election campaign access to some strongholds of the ruling party and unsupervised distribution of ballots could open the door to rigging. Some 3.4 million Sierra Leoneans are expected in the polls on Saturday for a general election in which Samura Kamara of the opposition All People's Congress (APC) is seen as the main challenger against incumbent President Julius Maada Bio.

Kamara, a former foreign minister, narrowly lost to Bio in the 2018 presidential race. Tensions in the last days of the campaign have led to the cancellation of rallies and clashes at an APC gathering on Wednesday.

"Our biggest concern going into this election is the lack of access of the opposition party to the southeastern part of the country, and we're talking about seven districts," Kamara said in an interview on Friday. He added that political party agents were absent during the distribution of ballot papers in districts.

"So that makes a worrying situation where you're opening a door, you're opening a window, even if you're not doing so, you're opening a window for great suspicions of rigging," Kamara said. Kamara said the West African nation was still undergoing reconstruction after the 1991-2002 civil war in which more than 50,000 were killed.

He said he was concerned the government was not doing enough to ensure that the conflict is not rekindled. "We had a very, very lethal 10 to 11 years of conflict, and we don't want a rebirth of that. We don't want to rekindle that."

Asked if he'll accept the outcome of Saturday's vote, Kamara said, "It's not me. The acceptance has to come from the people ... so it is the people we will listen to."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023