Left Menu

Defamation case: Ahmedabad court to decide on summoning Tejashwi Yadav

The Metropolitan Court of Ahmedabad on Friday held a hearing on the defamation case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:44 IST
Defamation case: Ahmedabad court to decide on summoning Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav (File/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Metropolitan Court of Ahmedabad on Friday held a hearing on the defamation case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav. During the hearing, the petitioner presented five witnesses before the court and their statements were recorded.

The court will decide on summoning the Bihar deputy CM on June 28. At the next hearing, on June 28, the court will decide whether Yadav has to be summoned in connection with the case.

"During the hearing on the defamation case against Tejaswi Yadav, five witnesses were presented before the court by the petitioner. Their statements were recorded. The court finalised June 28 as the date to decide on summoning Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Hence, June 28 has become a significant date in this case," P Patel, the lawyer of the petitioner, said. Yadav is accused of defaming the people of Gujarat and allegedly calling them 'fraud'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023