FTC chair to testify before US House panel July 13

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is set to testify before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on July 13, a committee spokesperson confirmed Friday.

In April, the committee subpoenaed Khan for documents related to the regulatory agency's privacy probe of Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company in October. House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan in February questioned the FTC's plans to adopt a new rule to ban noncompete clauses for workers.

