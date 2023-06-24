OAS passes resolution condemning Nicaragua rights violations

The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Friday its assembly had passed a resolution urging Nicaragua to cease human rights violations, release political prisoners and to respect religious freedom and freedom of expression.

Human rights groups say Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has repressed groups he deems are against him.

The Central American leader freed hundreds of political prisoners earlier this year and flew them to the United States, saying he wished to rid Nicaragua of criminal provocateurs who undermine the country's safety.

