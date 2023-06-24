Left Menu

Savarkar made 'important contribution' in history of India: UP Deputy CM Pathak

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:19 IST
Savarkar made 'important contribution' in history of India: UP Deputy CM Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday praised the state secondary education board's decision to include the biography of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in the school curriculum, saying he made an ''important contribution'' in the history of India.

Speaking to reporters here, Pathak alleged that the previous governments had erased the contribution of people like Savarkar.

''Savarkar has made an important contribution in the history of India,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced on Friday that biographies of 11 leaders, including Savarkar, India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda, have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

To a question on the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on Friday, Pathak charged that they were not bothered about the country. Whereas, for the BJP, the nation comes first, he said.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the opposition leaders are interested in ''the chair (post)'' and when they met, instead of holding a serious discussion, they talked about ''marriage''.

Pathak was taking a swipe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, at a press conference after the meeting, nudging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married.

Targeting Gandhi, the deputy chief minister said people have rejected him.

At the meeting in Patna, 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023