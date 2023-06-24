Poonia writes to Rajasthan CM over assistance to people affected by Biparjoy cyclone

Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia on Saturday wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide assistance to those affected by heavy rain due to Biparjoy cyclone in various parts of the state. The deputy Leader of Opposition also suggested activating the administrative machinery to get a survey done in remote areas and prepare a report of losses incurred by the people. In the letter, Poonia mentioned that he visited parts of western Rajasthan where flood-like situation occurred and talked to the affected. He also underlined the need for a robust disaster management system, adding that if the system was active, the pre-preparation could have minimised the losses. PTI AG SRY SRY

