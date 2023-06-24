Moscow mayor urges people to refrain from trips around the city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city as far as possible given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared and said the situation was "difficult."

Sobyanin also said in a statement that Monday would be a non-working day - with some exceptions - in order 'to minimise risks.'

He issued the statement as mutinous Wagner mercenary fighters appeared to be continuing to drive towards Moscow from southern Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)