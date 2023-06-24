Left Menu

Kazakh leadership to discuss Russia risks in emergency meeting

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:32 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet his security council on Sunday morning to discuss risks arising from the situation in Russia, Tokayev's office said on Saturday.

Officials plan to adopt an action plan "on neutralising potential negative impact from the situation in the friendly neighbouring country on Kazakh citizens' security and our country's economy", it said in a statement.

