PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti, discusses countering extremism, radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.On a two-day state visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister apprised the Grand Mufti that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.They discussed the strong cultural people to people relations between India and Egypt.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.

On a two-day state visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister apprised the Grand Mufti that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

"They discussed the strong cultural & people to people relations between India and Egypt. Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the Grand Mufti appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

The Grand Mufti visited India last month at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

In an article written ahead of his visit to India, the Grand Mufti had referred to statements by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for cooperation and bridge-building in a challenging world. Though such overtures have been welcomed by many, he said practical steps were needed to turn such good wishes into a sustained relationship of mutual trust and respect. "This is the message I wish to deliver on behalf of the Muslim world in India this week," he had written.

