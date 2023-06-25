Left Menu

You are India's hero, Indian community members tell Modi

The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-06-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 00:09 IST
You are India's hero, Indian community members tell Modi
PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden (Image Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Indian community in Egypt showered fulsome praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as ‘India’s hero’, as he began his two-day visit here on Saturday.

Modi, the first prime minister to undertake a bilateral visit to Egypt in 26 years, was given a rousing welcome at the Ritz Carlton hotel, where he interacted with the Indian diaspora in separate groups.

Most of the members appreciated the Prime Minister’s address to the US Congress and the economic progress of the country under his leadership.

“You are India’s hero,” a member of the Indian diaspora told Modi, who responded by saying that efforts by every Indian, including those living overseas, have contributed to the country’s success.

“Saara Hindustan sabka hero hai. Desh ke log mehnat karte, desh ki taraqqi hoti hai (Entire India is everyone’s hero. The people of the country work hard and the nation progresses),” the prime minister said.

“This is a result of your hard work. Your devotion is paying off (Yeh aapki mehnat ka natija hai. Aapki tapasya kaam kar rahi hai,” Modi said. Modi also met the members of the Bohra community, who have strong linkages with his home state of Gujarat.

Earlier, waving the Indian tricolour, members of the Indian community welcomed the Prime Minister to chants of 'Modi, Modi', 'Vande Mataram' when he reached the hotel here. An Egyptian woman, Jena, dressed in a saree, greeted Modi with the popular song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay'.

Impressed by the rendition of the Kishore Kumar-Manna Dey number, the Prime Minister expressed surprise when Jena said she knew very little Hindi and had never visited India.

''Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (Nobody will be able to tell whether you are a daughter of Egypt or a daughter of India),'' Prime Minister Modi said.

''Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages,'' the Prime Minister tweeted. On Sunday, Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1. This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023