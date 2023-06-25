Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda to address public rally in Telangana on June 25

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:53 IST
BJP chief Nadda to address public rally in Telangana on June 25
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre. Nadda would also point out the 'failures' of the BRS government in the meeting, named as 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha', according to a BJP release. Before attending the meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda would meet noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of BJP's 'sampark se samarthan' campaign, it said. The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said. A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023