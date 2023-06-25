Transparency came in PM Modi's tenure, India is becoming corruption free: BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj

Former Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj hailed the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that transparency came in his tenure and India is becoming corruption free. Bhardwaj participated in a public relations campaign in Kasumpati to mark the completion of 9 years of the NDA government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Former Minister Bhardwaj said that there had been historical progress in the country during the tenure of PM Modi and due to him Himachal Pradesh is also developing. He said, "When PM Modi went to Japan, he also dreamed of running a high-speed train in India. And now more than 20 high-speed trains are running in India. Transparency has come during Modi's tenure, and India is becoming corruption free. This is a great achievement," Bhardwaj said.

The leader of the Opposition said that today if the government sends even one rupee to the common man of the country, then the beneficiary gets that entire rupee. The game of middlemen is over. This was possible with the help of Jan Dhan accounts. He said that the culture of stalling, distracting and delaying has ended in the country. He said that their government has proved to be a milestone in the development of Himachal in the last five years.

"We solved the water problem in Shimla and widened the roads. The Congress government stopped development work everywhere. Law and order have collapsed in the state. Such incidents are happening which have not happened in Himachal to date," he said. He said that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country whom the people of the country trust the most. In the coming Lok Sabha elections, the people of the country will again give the Prime Minister a chance to serve for the third time with a thumping majority.

Senior BJP worker Kesavanand Jhina, Former Deputy Mayor Rakesh Sharma, senior BJP workers Sudarshan Azad, Jairam Sharma Goldy, Rajesh Saini, Paras Jain, Vishal and other workers were also present. (ANI)

