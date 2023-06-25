"Amit Shah assured that Central govt will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur": CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and said that the central government will ensure that alll possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. N Biren Singh took to Twitter and said, "Called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah's close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June."

He said that Amit Shah has sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in violence-hit Manipur. "Union HM assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, he has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State," he tweeted.

Earlier on June 24, Home Minister Shah gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter at the all-party meeting on the violence in Manipur. The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Union Home Minister, after the meeting, said that all political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for restoration of peace in Manipur and the government will consider these suggestions with an open mind.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem. (ANI)

