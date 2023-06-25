Left Menu

WB Panchayat Polls: Violence breaks out after CPI(M), TMC workers clash in Purulia

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state, including a violent incident at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

Violence erupted in Raghunathpur of Purulia district on Sunday after a clash broke out between workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Sunday. Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state, including a violent incident at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

Various houses were vandalised and several people were injured during the incident. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to control the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal SEC to requisition the Central Forces within 24 hours for deployment in panchayat elections. The court's directive specified that the number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies should not be less than those requisitioned for the 2013 panchayat polls. The decision by the court came amidst allegations from Opposition parties that the ruling Trinamool Congress is employing violence and intimidation tactics to discourage their candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming July 8 elections.

The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

