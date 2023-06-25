Greek conservative leader says election victory is mandate to push with reforms

Greek conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after winning a repeat election on Sunday that Greek people gave him a mandate to push forward with much-needed reforms.

Official results showed his centre-right New Democracy party winning 40.4% of the vote and securing a clear majority with 157 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

Speaking to cheering crowds, Mitsotakis promised robust growth, which would allow wage increases, and to reform the health system.

