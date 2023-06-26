Left Menu

Union Minister Puri to meet 25 Delhi public school principals, share achievements of Modi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:57 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will on Monday meet the principals of 25 prominent public schools in Delhi to share the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

At the event, to be held at India Habitat Centre at 12.30 pm, Puri will brief the principals and their spouses about the various achievements of the Modi government during its nine years, BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi said.

The BJP is carrying out a month-long outreach campaign across the country during which senior leaders and Union ministers are interacting with different sections of society to inform them about the achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

