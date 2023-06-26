Left Menu

MP: Woman shot at by man in Jabalpur dies during treatment

The 26-year-old victim was undergoing treatment for the bullet injury at a hospital, where she died on Monday, Sanjeevni Nagar police station in-charge Kranti Barve said.The accused was arrested on June 19 and was charged with attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, and a country-made pistol used in the crime was seized, he said.The police are in the process of adding more charges against the accused, the official said.Meanwhile, MP Congress general secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed that the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:23 IST
MP: Woman shot at by man in Jabalpur dies during treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman, who was shot at by a man in his office last week, died during treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Monday, police said.

The incident had taken place when the woman had gone to meet the accused at his office on June 16, an official said. Following the incident, the Congress had claimed that the accused was a BJP functionary, but the saffron party had refuted the claim. The 26-year-old victim was undergoing treatment for the bullet injury at a hospital, where she died on Monday, Sanjeevni Nagar police station in-charge Kranti Barve said.

The accused was arrested on June 19 and was charged with attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, and a country-made pistol used in the crime was seized, he said.

The police are in the process of adding more charges against the accused, the official said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress general secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed that the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader. The accused was an office-bearer of BJP's Gwarighat mandal and posted pictures with all top leaders on his Facebook account, he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the police tried to mislead initially that it was an accidental firing, but added the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of attempt to murder four days after the incident when the party raised the issue.

The BJP’s city unit president Prabhat Sahu had earlier rubbished the Congress' claim stating that the accused is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the BJP.

A purported video also surfaced on social media in which the victim is heard naming the accused when reporters ask her about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023