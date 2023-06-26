Himachal BJP submits memorandum to Governor, demands NIA probe into Chamba murder

The Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Monday submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla demanding an NIA probe into the murder of a man earlier this month in Chamba.

The opposition BJP also called for a fast track court trial into the murder of Manohar Lal, whose body was recovered from a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni subdivision of Chamba district on June 8. His body was cut up into eight pieces when it was found two days after he went missing.

The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussian, the uncle of the girl Manohar was in a relationship with.

The BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said the way Manohar Lal was murdered was unprecedented.

''The murder of Manohar was not a routine case as his mutilated body, which was chopped into eight pieces and dumped in a jute bag, was recovered from a drain on June 8 in Salooni subdivision of Chamba after he had gone missing on June 6, 2023 and such murder was unprecedented in the state”, the BJP leaders said.

They also raised suspicion about the accused's alleged encroachments into government land and illegally acquired assets.

Permits issued for grazing in highland pastures be verified and fresh permits be issued, the BJP said in the memorandum.

The background of all persons of a particular community, moving to Himachal Pradesh for trade should also be thoroughly checked, the leaders said, adding that there are reports that Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas are settling in various parts of the state.

The police have arrested three persons including a couple in connection with the murder case.

On June 15 last, a mob burned down the house of a murder accused, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders restricting people's movement to prevent any further flare-up in Salooni subdivision.

The murder has become a political issue with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government in the state of adopting an indifferent attitude in the matter.

The Congress government said the BJP's protests over the issue is not justified as all accused have been apprehended and are in custody.

The BJP, in its memorandum, also slammed the alleged inaction of the government in several crime cases across the state.

The party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan. The BJP delegation said it was unfortunate that so far no minister has visited the Manohal Lal's family, adding that they were stopped from visiting them by the state government earlier.

