Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey dies; Prez, PM offer condolences
Hardwar Dubey, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, has died at a private hospital here, sources said on Monday. He was 74.
He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on June 12 and breathed his last there, sources at the facility said.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death. ''Deeply saddened by the demise of hardworking BJP MP Hardwar Dubey ji. He was such a grassroots leader, who will always be remembered for his important contribution in the development journey of Uttar Pradesh. May God give strength to his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,'' Modi said in a tweet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief, saying Dubey's death is very saddening. "My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
