Lithuania asks Germans, Dutch and French for rotational deployment of air defences
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:49 IST
Lithuania has asked Germany, the Netherlands and France for a rotational deployment of air defence systems, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday, adding he had also adressed other countries.
Nauseda spoke in a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, held at the Lithuanian training grounds in Pabrade.
