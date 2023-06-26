Lithuania asks Germans, Dutch and French for rotational deployment of air defences

Lithuania has asked Germany, the Netherlands and France for a rotational deployment of air defence systems, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday, adding he had also adressed other countries.

Nauseda spoke in a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, held at the Lithuanian training grounds in Pabrade.

