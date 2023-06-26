Left Menu

Wagner mutiny demonstrates weakness of Russian regime, says NATO's Stoltenberg

The aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group at the weekend showed the weakness of Russia's leadership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. "Of course, it is a demonstration of weakness," he told reporters during a news conference on the Pabrade training grounds in Lithuania. "It also demonstrates how difficult and dangerous it is for President (Vladimir) Putin to be reliant on mercenaries, that has actually turned against him," he added.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:04 IST
Wagner mutiny demonstrates weakness of Russian regime, says NATO's Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group at the weekend showed the weakness of Russia's leadership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. "Of course, it is a demonstration of weakness," he told reporters during a news conference on the Pabrade training grounds in Lithuania.

"It also demonstrates how difficult and dangerous it is for President (Vladimir) Putin to be reliant on mercenaries, that has actually turned against him," he added. "It demonstrates the fragility the Russian regime but it is not for NATO to intervene in those issues, that's a Russian matter."

 

