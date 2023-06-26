BRS leader K T Rama Rao attacks BJP chief Nadda over allegations against KCR

Ruling BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday took strong exception to BJP president J P Nadda's allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Rao, also attacked Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi alleging that delay by her in granting statehood to Telangana when UPA was in power led to many youth dying by suicide for the creation of the state.

''Is there anything useful (for people) coming out of the mouths of opposition leaders? Yesterday, BJP president came. Did J P Nadda say anything useful? What did he say? All improper things,'' he said.

''They won't say when asked why you are not able to build this flyover at Uppal. They won't talk when Kishan Reddy (Union Minister) is asked why the flyover at Amberpet is not getting completed. But they say, we will send KCR to jail. Why would you he be sent to jail?'' he said.

He asked whether KCR, as Rao is also known, would be sent to jail for implementation of schemes like 'KCR Kit' or for improving supply of electricity, drinking water or for building double bedroom houses for poor.

Rama Rao was speaking after inaugurating a skywalk at Uppal in the city.

While the BRS government in Telangana ensured the construction of 35 flyovers and underpasses, the Centre that took up the construction of two flyovers at Uppal and Amberpet has not been able to complete them on time, he said.

The snail's pace of progress of the two flyovers shows the speed at which Modi government works, he claimed.

The BRS leader also attacked state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, without taking his name, for ''abusing'' KCR.

Either it is BJP's Nadda or someone else, no leader who took on KCR in the last 23 years could make progress, he said.

KCR is getting people's blessings in elections as poor people are happy with him, Rama Rao said.

He reacted strongly to Congress criticising the BRS government as the party allegedly failed to deliver good governance during its long rule of 50 years in the country.

Referring to Congress talking about the Telangana 'martyrs memorial' (memorial for those who sacrificed their life for the cause of statehood to Telangana) in Hyderabad, he asked as to who is responsible for the deaths of the ''martyrs''.

''Around 1,200-1,300 youth lost their lives (for the cause of Telangana state). They died for whom and because of whom? Is it not because of Sonia Gandhi?'' he said.

The youth took the extreme step as ''Sonia Gandhi troubled (Telangana people) for 14 years without giving Telangana,'' he said.

Rama Rao, who highlighted the numerous welfare schemes of BRS government including social security pensions, improvement in power and water supply and civic infrastructure in Hyderabad, said only KCR can ensure progress in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday, Nadda alleged that KCR indulged in corruption in the Centre's flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' housing programme and asked the gathering if those indulging in corruption should be sent to jail or not.

''If they (corrupt) are to be put behind bars, then lotus (BJP symbol) has to be supported,'' he told the audience.

