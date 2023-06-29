Uniform Civil Code won't curtail rights of any section of society: Union Min Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not curtail the rights of any section and people should not fall prey to the political designs of Congress and CPI(M) over this issue. While speaking to ANI, V Muraleedharan said, "I don't understand why any person from the Muslim or Christian community should feel perturbed about the statement of PM Modi on UCC. It is there in the Constitution. UCC will not curtail the rights of any section. Don't fall prey to the political designs of Congress and CPI(M)."

He further stated that there is no ban on religious practices under Uniform Civil Code. "There is no bar on practice, promotion, propagation of the religion. Understand the law and constitution and also cooperate with the government to implement the constitution to ensure that there is equality for everyone," he said.

Earlier today Aam Admi party extended support to Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said, "We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built."

Earlier, batting for the UCC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members. "Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. Also on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognized religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)