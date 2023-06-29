Raj CM taken to hospital after injuring his feet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after he slipped and injured his feet, a doctor said.

He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

After treatment, Gehlot returned home. The chief minister was recommended a week's rest.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot said, ''While going to my room after a meeting at my residence, I slipped and injured both my toes. After preliminary treatment at the SMS Hospital, I have returned to my residence. Due to the fracture and on the advice of doctors, I will be working from home for a few days.''

