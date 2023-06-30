Left Menu

Biden concerned Supreme Court LGBT rights ruling could lead to more discrimination

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was concerned that a Supreme Court ruling that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings could lead to more discrimination against LGBT Americans. The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of Denver-area web designer Lorie Smith, who cited her Christian beliefs in challenging a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:02 IST
Biden concerned Supreme Court LGBT rights ruling could lead to more discrimination

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was concerned that a Supreme Court ruling that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings could lead to more discrimination against LGBT Americans.

The justices

ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of Denver-area web designer Lorie Smith, who cited her Christian beliefs in challenging a Colorado anti-discrimination law. Dissenting liberal justices called it a "license to discriminate." "While the court's decision only addresses expressive original designs, I'm deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans," Biden said.

The court's decision comes at a time when laws targeting the rights of transgender and other LGBT people are being pursued by Republican legislators in numerous conservative-leaning states. Biden said his administration would work with federal agencies to enforce laws that protect against discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

"We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023