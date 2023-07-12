MP Assembly adjourned sine die after din over Sidhi urination incident, issue of atrocities on tribals

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die (without a future date) on Wednesday, three days ahead of the schedule, following uproar by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals and other issues.

This was the last session of the Assembly as elections are due in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state later this year.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking national outrage. The Congress has alleged that the accused, Pravesh Shukla, is a BJP member.

Members of the opposition Congress trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP government after the Question Hour, seeking discussion over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals, corruption in Mahakal Lok construction and the Satpura Bhawan fire incident.

Speaker Girish Gautam asked the members to return to their seats and speak from their designated mikes to make it audible. But opposition members did not relent. Congress member Sajjan Singh Verma accused the government of running away from talking about issues concerning tribals. Party's another legislator Fundelal Singh Marko demanded that the issue of tribals be discussed in the House.

Some of the members squatted on the floor and raised slogans, following which the speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

After the proceedings of the House resumed, Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra termed the opposition's behaviour as regrettable, but Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said ''atrocities were committed with a tribal man and they are not holding discussion on it''.

A member also highlighted alleged corruption in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain.

In May this year, six out of the seven idols of 'Saptarishis' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, developed on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises, collapsed due to gusty winds. Amid the din, Speaker Girish Gautam took up the listed business of the House, including the supplementary budget, which was passed by voice vote without any discussion.

Later, minister Narottam Mishra moved a proposal to adjourn the House sine die. The speaker then adjourned the Assembly sine die.

Terming the adjournment of the last session as ''a joke on the constitutional values'', former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath said, ''Now we will hit the streets against them (BJP government).'' ''The government lacks the moral courage to face issues like corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor's construction, the sponsored fire incident at the Bhopal-based Satpuda Bhawan, inflation, poor law and order situation and other important issues,'' he told reporters.

However, Mishra who is also the BJP government spokesperson termed the opposition's behaviour as ''most unfortunate''. ''We were ready for discussion and told them not to create ruckus. But they created uproar. We have not stopped them from holding a debate,'' he said.

''The problem of Congress is different as they wanted to take part in the 'Maun Dharna' (silent protest) in support of the Gandhi family. They created uproar and went away to participate in the protest,'' he added.

The Congress was not concerned with the issues related to tribals or women, Mishra alleged. He also accused the opposition member of using the floor of the House for playing politics, the minister added. Senior Congress leaders, MLAs, and party workers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday staged a 'Maun Satyagraha' or silent protest here in support of Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court last week refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

