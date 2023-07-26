Left Menu

Singapore's recent political scandals a 'setback' for ruling party - deputy PM

A spate of political scandals in Singapore, including a corruption case and the resignations of senior lawmakers, has been a "setback" to the ruling party, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told the BBC on Wednesday. Iswaran, and the resignation of two ruling party lawmakers, including the house speaker, who quit because of an inappropriate relationship.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:04 IST
Singapore's recent political scandals a 'setback' for ruling party - deputy PM
Lawrence Wong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A spate of political scandals in Singapore, including a corruption case and the resignations of senior lawmakers, has been a "setback" to the ruling party, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told the BBC on Wednesday. Wong, who is expected to be the city-state's next prime minister, said in an interview the government would work "doubly hard" to earn back the trust of Singaporeans.

"If I do have a chance to take over [as prime minister], I know that it's not just about me taking over because I also have to earn that trust from Singaporeans themselves. I have to win their confidence and mandate to lead the country," he said. Singapore has to call a general election by 2025.

In recent weeks, the otherwise politically stable country has seen a graft investigation involving transport minister S. Iswaran, and the resignation of two ruling party lawmakers, including the house speaker, who quit because of an inappropriate relationship. Voters have raised questions about why it took three days for authorities to reveal that Iswaran was arrested, and why the lawmakers were allowed to continue in their posts when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong knew about their relationship since 2020.

Wong said the anti-graft bureau chose to reveal Iswaran's arrest three days after they had taken place due to "operational considerations". With regard to the lawmakers, he said the People's Action Party, which has ruled Singapore uninterrupted since 1959, was "cognisant of the impact that our actions have on innocent parties, including families, especially the spouses and their children".

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023