MVA is strong and united, has support of people: Ambadas Danve; says allies will start touring state soon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is strong and the people of Maharashtra support this alliance. Danve, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the MVA leaders will soon start touring the state and hold meetings. He was talking to reporters after a meeting of three allies - Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress - where the leaders and legislators of the three allies were present. Danve said the MVA was strong and united despite splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP. ''The alliance leaders will tour the state soon and hold meetings at the village and district level to apprise people of how the central and state government schemes are just an eyewash as they are just advertisements,'' he said. ''Nobody has benefitted from the schemes,'' he said. People of Maharashtra are with the MVA as they have not liked the politics of breaking other parties and toppling government to grab power, he said.

''We will give a befitting reply to the BJP-led alliance,'' he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Jayant Patil were some prominent leaders who were present at the meeting along with Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party and Kapil Patil of the Janata Dal (United).

Speaking during the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that after August 17, the MVA allies will have joint rallies as well as workers' conclaves to prepare for elections. Targeting the BJP over the violence in Manipur, the former chief minister said he does not want such a ''Hindurashtra where women are attacked and the government is sitting like Dhritarashtra''. While the Lok Sabhe elections will be held in April/May 2024, the Maharashtra assembly polls will be conducted after that in October/November next year.

