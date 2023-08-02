Iranian Foreign Minister arrives on two-day visit to Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to the country to discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation with the leadership of the country.

The visit from August 2-4 is Abdollahian's first bilateral visit to Pakistan.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday on wide-ranging issues, including a "discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation".

He would also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking this relationship forward.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will also call on the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate where the two sides will discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

''Foreign Minister of Iran @Amirabdolahian has arrived in #Islamabad for a two-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari,'' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture and Energy visited Pakistan for preparatory meetings.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian's visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran, said FO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)