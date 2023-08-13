Left Menu

Samajwadi Party declares Uttar Pradesh state executive unit

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:53 IST
Samajwadi Party declares Uttar Pradesh state executive unit
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared its Uttar Pradesh state executive unit which was dissolved after the 2022 assembly elections by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The state executive will have 61 secretaries, 48 members and 62 special invitee members besides others, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

He added that the 182-member state executive was declared after Yadav's approval.

Senior SP member Mohammad Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan has been made the state secretary of the party.

In what was seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the debacle in the assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls in its bastions of Rampur and Azamgarh, the SP had dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations last year, except for its state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

