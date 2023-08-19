"INDIA alliance will win over 300 seats...": Assam Congress MLA attacks BJP

Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Saturday claimed that the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will win over 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "INDIA alliance will surely win over 300 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone cannot cross 100 seats. BJP and its alliance partners can cross 100 seats, but BJP cannot do this on its own," Mandal said while speaking to ANI.

The INDIA alliance comprises 26 opposition parties aiming to take on the ruling BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress MLA alleged, "Before the assembly polls in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, BJP and RSS have started communal politics which has affected the entire country and BJP will be washed out from the five states".

"Everything is happening against the BJP. The violence in Manipur will definitely be reflected in the Mizoram assembly polls also. The ruling party in Mizoram, Mizo National Front (MNF) has shown their solidarity with the Kuki community of Manipur. There is no chance of the BJP in those five states assembly polls', he stated. Mandal further said, "NDA only depends on Modi wave, Modi magic. But Modi wave, magic has already reduced, there is no Modi wave and it has reflected in Karnataka also. They tried their best communalizing the situation – Hijab ban, PFI ban – but it did not affect the election. Congress had announced to ban Bajrang Dal and they (BJP) tried to connect the religious sentiment, but people ignored and people voted for Congress. BJP will be washed out from five states. INDIA will establish a grand victory in all the five states". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)