Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia election case - CNN

In a 98-page Georgia indictment revealed last week, Trump and 18 other defendants were charged on 41 criminal counts in all in relation to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the state. When Trump surrenders, there will be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, the local sheriff's office said earlier on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2023 04:37 IST
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources. In a 98-page Georgia indictment revealed last week, Trump and 18 other defendants were charged on 41 criminal counts in all in relation to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the state.

When Trump surrenders, there will be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, the local sheriff's office said earlier on Monday. It did not mention the timing of the surrender.

