Udhayanidhi Stalin praises 'Dravidian model' after meeting Manipur athletes

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, attended a sports event on Friday where he met athletes from violence-hit Manipur. Praising his father, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Sports and Youth Development Minister for the state said that the best difference between the "Aryan and Dravidian models can be seen here."

Speaking to ANI, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We are providing all facilities to Manipur’s fencers in Tamil Nadu. They feel safe here and are practising to get ready for the Khelo India games. This is the difference between Manipur’s Aryan model and Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian model." In the wake of the ongoing violence in Manipur, at least 50 fencers and coaches from Manipur were brought to Chennai by the Tamil Nadu government. Releasing an official statement regarding the same, MK Stalin said, "In Manipur, it is not good to give practice to players for games like Asian Games or Khelo India to help Manipur players. I have asked Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take steps for Manipur players to get practice in Tamil Nadu."

On being asked about his opinion about the Centre's decision to call a special session of Parliament, Udhayanidhi responded, saying that the Opposition is ready to face the election if the Centre is planning for an early election. "If they (the Central Government) call for early elections, we are ready to face it." Meanwhile, the Centre has also formed a committe headed by President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibilty of "One nation, one election". A day ago, Union Parliamentary Affairs minsiter, Prahlad Joshi called for a special session of Parliament that will be held between September 18 to September 22. "A special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

The development comes as the Opposition bloc held a mega meeting in Mumbai to take on BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. After the meeting, the INDIA bloc announced that a resolution has been passed that will resolve to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the BJP. Also, during the meeting, four main committees were formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)