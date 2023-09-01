"No fight among us...," Arvind Kejriwal after INDIA alliance meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that there is no conflict among the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance. "This is an alliance not just of some 28 parties, but an alliance of 140 crore people. I have been noticing that there are forceful projections of infighting which is not there. I have attended three meetings of the alliance. I am saying with full responsibility that all meetings have been held in a very cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict," Delhi CM said.

Delhi CM further said that no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. "Some big forces will try to break the INDIA alliance. Today, no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. I am sure India will come together which will become the cause of this government's end," he said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government Kejriwal said that this government is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India. "Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India. We are reading in international papers that the government of India is working only for one person who is taking money out of the country....These people have started to think of themselves above God," he added.

Earlier in the day, the constituent parties in the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible", said the alliance's resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai. The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

