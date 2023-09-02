Italy's Belt and Road China deal didn't bring expected results - FM

Trade between Italy and China has not improved as expected since Rome joined the Belt and Road Initiative four years ago, Italy's Foreign Minister said on Saturday. "The Silk Road did not bring the results we expected," Antonio Tajani said at the European House Ambrosetti economic forum shortly before leaving on a trip to China.

"We will have to evaluate, the parliament will have to decide whether or not to renew our participation."

