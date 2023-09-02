“We will win with more votes...” Uttarakhand CM on Bageshwar bypoll

While addressing a rally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the BJP will win the by-election to the Bageshwar assembly seat scheduled on Wednesday. Addressing a road show for BJP candidate Parvati Das, in Bageshwar's Garur, the CM said, "I have no doubt that we will win with more votes as compared to last time."

"This election is happening in difficult times when Chandan Ram Das is no longer between us. Whenever any demise occurs, we all come together, forgetting our differences. I would like to say, in such difficult times, everyone should pay tribute to Chandan Ram Das and give their blessings to his wife Parvati Das", he further said. The by-poll in Bageshwar was necessitated due to the death of Chandan Ram Das, who was the Transport and Social Welfare minister in the Dhami government.

He passed away on April 23, after a sudden cardiac arrest. Chandan Ram represented the Bageshwar constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the State government declared three-day official mourning.

The Chief Minister is also likely to expand his council of ministers after the by-election. Earlier on Sunday, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt told ANI that the Chief Minister had a separate meeting with JP Nadda after a meeting of the state's core committee in Haridwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)