G20 preparations: Lesser efforts would have been required had Delhi govt worked throughout 9 years, says LG

The preparatory work for the G20 summit in Delhi would have taken lesser efforts had the city government worked throughout the last nine years, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Saturday.

In an interview to PTI, Saxena said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended only one meeting on the G20 preparations, but no other minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did so.

Responding to the criticism by AAP leaders over the ''Shivling-shaped'' fountains installed as part of the beautification work near the Palam Technical Area, the LG said it is good if they see god in a piece of art.

A war of words has broken out with Delhi ministers undertaking field visits to inspect summit-related projects in the city and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Kejriwal government of taking credit for the work done by the Centre ahead of the mega event.

''The work done in the last two months has proved that if they (AAP) had worked all through nine years, the efforts required would have been lesser,'' Saxena said when asked about the role of the Delhi government in the preparations for the G20 summit.

Replying to a question on why Delhi government ministers were not seen at the meetings for G20 preparations and whether they were invited to such deliberations, the LG said, ''Arvind Kejriwal attended one G20 meeting but after that, no one (AAP ministers) came. I believe we should work together, but I have no grudges.'' ''Their (ministers) thinking is different,'' he said on being asked about the synergy between the AAP government and him in handling the preparatory work. ''I saw some ministers inspecting roads in the last few weeks, but I never saw anyone doing it in the last one year,'' Saxena added.

The lead-up to the summit has witnessed controversies regarding the money spent and the ''Shivling-shaped'' fountains, with AAP leaders assailing the LG.

''What they are calling a Shivling is the imagination of the sculptor. It is fine if they see god in it, but I see it as a piece of art. I cannot comment on others' opinions,'' Saxena said.

He added that India is a country where it is believed that every particle has god in it, where rivers are worshipped and trees are tied ''rakhis''.

Delhi will host the G20 summit on September 9 and 10. The Delhi Police said on Friday that it is being assisted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Security Guard (NSG) in making the arrangements for the summit.

Saxena said the summit will be held peacefully in the national capital, adding, ''Our aim is to provide such an experience to the visitors that they will say there is no country better than India.''

