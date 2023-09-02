Left Menu

Nobel Foundation withdraws invitation to Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend ceremonies

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:06 IST
The Nobel Foundation on Saturday withdrew its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the decision announced a day earlier "provoked strong reactions." Several Swedish lawmakers said Friday they would boycott this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, after the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards changed its position from a year earlier and invited representatives of the three countries to attend, saying it "promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone." Some of the lawmakers cited Russia's war on Ukraine and the crackdown on human rights in Iran as reasons for their boycott. Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on the Swedish Nobel Foundation and the Norwegian Nobel Committee not to invite representatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "illegitimate regime to any events." The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told media outlets Friday that he wouldn't have made the decision.

The foundation said Saturday it recognised "the strong reactions in Sweden, which completely overshadowed this message'' and therefore it had decided not to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.

However, it said that it would follow its usual practice and invite all ambassadors to the ceremony in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

Saturday's announcement was widely praised in Sweden by politicians. Even the Swedish Royal House reacted with spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren saying, as quoted by newspaper Aftonbladet, that "we see the change in the decision as positive". She added that King Carl XVI Gustaf was planning to hand out this year's Nobel awards at ceremonies in Stockholm "as before." This year's Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October. The laureates are then invited to receive their awards at glittering prize ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of award founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

