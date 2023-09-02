One Nation, One Election is not possible under current structure of Constitution: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh

Reacting to the panel set up by the Centre to examine One Nation, One Election, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said that it was not feasible under the current structure of the Constitution. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said, "This is not possible in the current structure of the Constitution... Maybe their (BJP's) intent is to change the Indian Constitution because from the beginning they have been against the Indian Constitution..."

Earlier in the day, the Centre constituted an eight-member High-Level Committee to examine the issue of 'one nation, one election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country. Apart from former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Chairman, the committee comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Ahir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

A government notification said that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee. The committee has been set up months before assembly polls in five states and ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about the constitution of the committee on Friday.

"Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament," he said. (ANI)

