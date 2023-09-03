"BJP belives in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'"....": Tripura CM Manik Saha 

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday addressed a public rally in the Sonampura Panchayat of the Sipahijala district and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. "During 2023, many people had anticipated a change in the government, but once again, the BJP-IPFT government received the people's blessings to continue in power. Our party stands firmly with the people of the state. Our government consistently prioritises the welfare of the people, in contrast to the previous government. Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'", CM Saha said during the rally.

The bypolls to the Dhanpur, located in the Sonampura sub-division, and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district are to be held on September 5, with vote-counting set to be conducted on September 8. The BJP nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment.

Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the party's mandal president in Dhanpur. The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the bye-election to that seat. (ANI)

