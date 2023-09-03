Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors, he said.Her condition is stable, the sources added.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI. ''She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors,'' he said.
Her condition is stable, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganga Ram
- Sonia Gandhi
- Delhi
- Congress
- Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to former PM
Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi attend 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award event in Delhi
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday
“Thrilled at magnificent achievement”: Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 success
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday