Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors, he said.Her condition is stable, the sources added.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI. ''She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors,'' he said.

Her condition is stable, the sources added.

