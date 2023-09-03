Left Menu

“Anarchism, hooliganism in their DNA”: UP deputy CM fumes at SP leader over threat to beat up cop with shoes

Tearing into the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the threat of its Ghosi bypoll candidate to beat up the local police outpost-in-charge with shoes, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said anarchism and hooliganism were in their DNA.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:10 IST
“Anarchism, hooliganism in their DNA”: UP deputy CM fumes at SP leader over threat to beat up cop with shoes
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tearing into the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the threat of its Ghosi bypoll candidate to beat up the local police outpost-in-charge with shoes, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said anarchism and hooliganism were in their DNA. Ahead of the bypoll to the Ghosi Assembly segment on September 5, SP candidate Sudhakar Singh said he would beat the Zafarpur police chowki in-charge with shoes.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the deputy CM said SP leaders had stooped to such lows that they were now resorting to issuing such open threats. "The Samajwadi Party fears losing the Ghosi Assembly bypoll. They have stooped to such lows that they are resorting to making threats of causing physical harm to our police officers. Anarchism and hooliganism are in their DNA. This is precisely what we have been conveying to the citizens through the media time and again. As an FIR has already been registered in connection with the threat, we will take up the matter with the Election Commission, requesting a proper investigation and strict action," Pathak added.

The deputy CM said, "The FIR, too, states that the SP candidate said he would beat up the in-charge of the police outpost concerned with shoes." "There is no place for such statements in a democracy," Pathak added.

On 'One Nation, One Election, the senior BJP leader said, "One Nation, One Election is a great initiative, as it will go a long way to reducing the expenses that governments have to incur during elections." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023