Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges Sanatana Dharma "against social justice, must be destroyed"

Alleging that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated.Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoe, he said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatana Dharma as Sanatanam in his address in Tamil at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:45 IST
Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday. ''What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else.'' ''What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning.'' Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

The minister said everything should be changed and nothing is perpetual. The Communist movement and DMK were founded to question everything.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

