Patnaik visits Patro's house, pays last respect to party leader

The mortal remains of Patro were taken to assembly, where a guard of honour was given.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:29 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday paid last respects to the mortal remains of former Assembly Speaker Suryanarayan Patro.

Patro died at a private hospital here on Saturday evening.

Patnaik paid floral tributes to the departed senior BJD MLA at his residence here.

Expressing grief over the demise of Patro, the chief minister described him as an able administrator and a good organiser.

''He as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly had all along maintained the dignity of the House and followed democratic norms. A great void is created in state politics with the demise of Patro. He dedicated his life to the service of the people in Ganjam district. He will always be remembered by the people of Odisha,'' Patnaik said in a condolence message.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several leaders from BJD and other political parties paid condolences on the demise of Patro.

The governor said that Patro will be remembered for his lifelong public service as a people's representative.

''His passing away is an irreparable and a personal loss for me. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant him Sadgati,'' Pradhan said in X, formerly Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray said Patro will be remembered for his immense contribution to the development of the state, he said.

The mortal remains of Patro were taken to assembly, where a guard of honour was given. The last rites of Patro will be performed in his own constituency Digapahandi in the Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to accord state honours to the departed soul. The government has asked Ganjam district collector and Berhampur SP to pay homage to the mortal remains of Patro on behalf of the government.

Patro was elected to the state assembly seven times from Mohana and Digapahandi constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

