Following is the transcript of PTI's exclusive interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi and senior editors late last week at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Q: You have said India will be third largest economy by 2030. Where do you see India in the Amritkaal year of 2047.

A: For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonization of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced.

But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business! We have democracy, demography and diversity with us. As I said, now a fourth D is getting added to it – development.

I have said earlier too that the period till 2047 is a huge opportunity.

Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years! The nation is also realizing the enormity of this moment. This is why, you see an unprecedented rise across multiple domains. We have a century of unicorns and are the third-largest startup hub. Our space sector’s achievements are being celebrated the world over. In almost every global sports event, India is breaking all previous records. More universities are entering the top rankings of the world year after year.

With such momentum, I am positive that we will be in the top three economies in the near future.

By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty.

Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life. The quality of life of our people will be at par with the best countries of the world.

Most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture.

