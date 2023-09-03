Left Menu

"Are you going to use anti-Hindu strategy in upcoming polls?" Nadda questions INDIA alliance

Furious over the remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma', BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate and asked that INDIA alliance whether the leaders of the Bloc is going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:18 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Furious over the remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma', BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate and asked that INDIA alliance whether the leaders of the Bloc is going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections. JP Nadda also questioned whether Udayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Addressing a public rally in Chitrakoot, JP Nadda said, "Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy ?" "Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate," he added.

He further mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working on making India a developed nation and on the other hand opposition is busy harming the culture of the country. "NDA alliance is busy working to make India a developed nation under the guidance of PM Modi. Recently some members of dynastic alliance came together in Mumbai. While we are busy making a developed state this 'Ghamandiya' alliance is harming our culture and religion," Nadda said.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be abolished. "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We cannot oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," DMK leader said. (ANI)

