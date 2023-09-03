Left Menu

Ghosi bypoll: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accuses SP candidate's son of threatening police constable

The counting of votes will be held on September 8.The Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the Samajwadi Party candidate. The BSP has not fielded any candidate for the bypoll.

Updated: 03-09-2023 19:05 IST
Ghosi bypoll: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accuses SP candidate's son of threatening police constable
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday accused the son of the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Ghosi assembly bypoll of threatening a police constable and that his outpost in-charge, a Dalit, would be ''beaten up with shoes''.

The BJP leader accused the Samajwadi Party of resorting to hooliganism ahead of the September 5 bypolls and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter.

Based on a complaint by constable Yogesh Kumar Yadav, the police registered a case on Saturday night against Sujeet Singh, the son of Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh, after getting an August 31 audio clip of him purportedly threatening the constable.

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

''The son of Sudhakar Singh had telephoned a police constable posted at the Kurthijafarpur police outpost and threatened him saying that he was not working in favour of the Samajwadi Party,'' Pathak told PTI on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister alleged that the SP candidate's son Sujeet Singh also told the constable that ''your police outpost in-charge, who is from the Dalit community, will be beaten up by me with shoes''.

Circle officer of Ghosi Shitala Prasad Pandey said the case against Sujeet Singh has been registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 169 (public servant unlawfully buying or bidding for property), 322 (causing grievous hurt), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 171C (undue influence at elections).

Campaigning for the bypolls to Ghosi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district came to an end on Sunday evening. The counting of votes will be held on September 8.

The Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the Samajwadi Party candidate. The BSP has not fielded any candidate for the bypoll.

