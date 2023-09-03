Left Menu

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' being witnessed under PM Modi, says TN BJP on G20

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:23 IST
In India's G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the theme of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' to every corner of the country, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said on Sunday.

Hailing PM Modi's leadership vis-a-vis his interview to the PTI, Annamalai said: ''In our G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister has taken the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the nook and cranny of our country.'' The theme of India's G20 Presidency is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which is ''One Earth, One Family, One Future''.

The BJP leader said in Tamil Nadu, G20 meetings were held in Mamallapuram, Chennai, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram.

Across the nation, more than 190 meetings have taken place and over 200 sectoral meetings have been held.

In the interview, the Prime Minister has emphasised that more than one lakh delegates have visited the country who had the opportunity to witness the nation's ''four Ds'' -- democracy, demography, development and diversity -- that is a model to the whole world. ''All the countries had the opportunity to see the four Ds in action in India.''

